Delhi LG approves regularisation of 18 dental surgeons posted at government hospitals

New Delhi, Nov 14 Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena has approved the regularisation of 18 dental surgeons working in various Delhi Government hospitals since their appointment on ad hoc basis in the period between 1998-2004, an official said on Tuesday.

According to a statement issued by Raj Bhawan, their tenure has been renewed from time to time in order to meet the shortage of dental surgeons.

The LG has also approved the conversion of nine Group ‘C’ temporary Posts of Stenographer to permanent posts in the WCD Department.

Saxena has been pitching for regularisation of services of those who have been engaged by the GNCTD on ad hoc basis and effecting appointments on a permanent basis as per law.

“He has repeatedly said that engagement in Government service on contract basis not only amounted to the exploitation of such employees, but also resulted in favouritism and malpractice,” the statement read.

“The Department of Health and Family Welfare sought regularisation of these 18 Civil Assistant Surgeons (Dental) under Delhi Health Service (Dental) Rules, 2022 with effect from May 6, 2022 in Level 10 Pay Matrix (a Group ‘A’ position),” it said.

“Subsequent to the LG’s directions in March, 2023 to amend Recruitment Rules to ensure regularisation of posts and fresh appointments on regular basis rather than contractual, the DHS had notified the DHS (Dental) Rules, 2022 on 06.05.2023.

“Accordingly, the UPSC assessed the suitability of these Dental Doctors working on ad hoc basis for more than a decade, for appointment on a regular basis and found them to be fit for the same,” it said.

Similarly, posts of nine stenographers (Group ‘C’), working in the WCD Department for implementation of the Juvenile Justice (Care & Protection of Children) Act, 2005, have been made permanent with the LG’s approval.

“These stenographers appointed on temporary posts since 2005, had been discharging duties of a permanent nature,” the statement added.

