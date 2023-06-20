Delhi LG directs labour dept to develop Single Window System for approving 24x7 commercial operation application

New Delhi [India], June 20 : Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena on Tuesday directed the Labour Department to expeditiously develop a 'Single Window System' as an integrated portal for granting approval of applications related to shops and business establishments proposing to operate 24x7 in the national capital in order to promote ease of doing business and facilitate economic activities and resultant employment generation, said a press release.

Saxena noted so while approving a file proposing such exemptions to 155 establishments, recently.

"For the past more than one year, the LG has been constantly pursuing and emphasizing upon the Department to take serious steps towards ensuring transparency and efficiency in disposal of such applications by way of the seamless and faceless digital interface between regulators and businesses, so as to promote a conducive business environment in the city. The efforts also aim at providing a fillip to the much-desired 'nightlife' in the city," the release stated.

In this regard, Saxena in October 2022 had paved the way for exemptions to 314 establishments under Sections 14, 15, and 16 of the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act, 1954 that enables commercial establishments to operate on a 24X7 basis, subject to certain conditions that entail welfare of labour and security, etc. It may be noted that these applications for exemptions had been pending for as long as 2016. He had, thereafter, approved another 55 such proposals in April 2023, the release further added.

The LG has stressed the need for making the targeted segment of entrepreneurs and business establishments, aware of the guidelines and standard procedure to apply for exemptions under the Act. He has also asked for developing a feedback module to identify hitches in the whole process and provide resolution to the same on a real-time basis.

"In order to promote ease and facilitation, the Labour Department may be advised that the development of Single Window System as an integrated portal for registration, amendment, and exemption of establishments must be taken up expeditiously," the LG has noted.

However, the Labour Department is duty-bound to observe strict adherence to the stipulated timelines for the disposal of pending as well as fresh applications, he noted.

Earlier, while approving the pending proposals, the LG had observed that the Labour Department had adopted a 'pick and choose policy' in processing such applications that led to corrupt practices.

The LG had strictly advised disposing of such applications within a prescribed timeline so that a conducive investor-friendly business environment and positive confidence could be instilled in the entrepreneurs and business community of Delhi at large.

Notably, the exemptions under Sections 14, 15, and 16 of the Delhi Shops and Establishments Act are given to establishments engaged in providing essential services to the people. These sectors include e-commerce, grocery stores, hospitality, airport services, cargo services, cold storage and warehouses, security services, and other similar services.

The release further stated, pointed observations of the LG Secretariat on previous occasions regarding inordinate delays, the low disposal rate of applications and directions to immediately rectify the same have pushed the disposal rate higher and in this instance 155 out of about 200 applications have been processed for approval, and the LG has appreciated the same.

