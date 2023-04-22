Delhi LG reviews work at high-level committee meeting on Yamuna rejuvenation

New Delhi [India], April 22 : The 4th meeting of the High-Level Committee (HLC) on rejuvenation of River Yamuna, constituted by the NGT was held on Friday where the Delhi's Lieutenant Governor (L-G) V.K. Saxena, who is also Chairman of the HLC, reviewed the progress of works and the Action Taken Report (ATR) with regards to directions issued under eight specific heads aimed at specific targets, said an official press release.

These include (i) 100% treatment of sewage, (ii) Trapping of all drains, (iii) Construction of sewerage networks in unauthorized colonies & JJ clusters, (iv) Industrial effluent management through CETPs, (v) Septage management, (vi) Restoration and Rejuvenation of Yamuna floodplains, (vii) Utilization of treated waste water; and (viii) Environmental management plan of Najafgarh Jheel, said the release.

At the outset, the LG underlined that even as works on restoration of floodplains, trapping of drains, desilting of sewage lines and construction of STPs / DSTPs and other works were going ahead as per schedule, it was essential that all works are undertaken in a Mission Mode with the goal to achieve tangible improvement in the pollution levels in the river by 30.06.2023.

It was informed that ever since efforts on cleng of Najafgarh Drain had started, BoD levels in the Drain has shown a consistent decline. The same was also reflected in the BoD levels in the Yamuna at ISBT, after the Najafgarh Drain meets the river. However, the LG stressed that the levels fluctuated on a month-to-month basis, and the same needed to be stabilized and brought further down.

With regards to 100% treatment of sewage, while the city generated 768 MGD only 75.5% (580 MGD) of it was being treated. The HLC is monitoring processes that will ensure treatment of 727 MGD (95%) of sewage by June, 2023 and aims at achieving total treatment capacity of 814 MGD by December, 2023 and 964.5 MGD by June, 2024.

To this effect, the construction of 3 new STPs at Okhla, Delhi Gate and Sonia Vihar, construction of 40 new DSTPs at various locations, rehabilitation of 03 existing STPs and upgradation of 18 existing STPs is being monitored by the HLC. In this regard, allotment of land for this purpose, which had been pending for the past 08 years had been completed in the past 01 month, with active intervention of the LG.

Ever since the HLC started monitoring works, sewerage networks in 102 unauthorized colonies have been installed by March and another 161 colonies will get sewer lines by June 2023. Similarly, 71 and 239 colonies will get sewer networks by September and December 2023 respectively. Of the total 1799 unauthorized colonies, 1320 colonies will accordingly have sewer networks by December this year while 318 are such where works on DSTPs is under progress. Similarly, 81 JJ clusters where laying of sewerage line is not feasible, pre-fabricated DSTPs will be set up with support from National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) by June, 2023, added the press release.

Grave concern was expressed with regard to Septage Management and it was informed that 180 registered vehicles carrying septage will now be monitored by a dedicated agency through GPS tracking so as to ensure collection and disposal as per Septage Regulations, 2018.

It was informed that the restoration and rejuvenation works on the Yamuna floodplains through 10 projects at different locations were proceeding on a fast track and desired results had been achieved at Baansera, Asita East and Amrit Bio-diversity Park. Works were in progress at Asita West, Kalindi Bio-diversity Park, Mayur Nature Park and Yamuna Vanasthali etc. The same was expected to be completed within stipulated timelines.

As far as utilization of treated wastewater was concerned, it was informed that a total of 580 MGD, totally treated sewage was being generated in the city of which, while 267 MGD was being mandatorily returned back into the Yamuna, 90 MGD was being used for horticulture purposes and 100 MGD were proposed to be taken for tertiary treatment at Palla and Coronation Pillar. This left 123 MGD unutilized treated water, which the HLC had earlier decided to use for filling of water bodies at Najafgarh Lake, Smriti Van Lake and NTPC Eco Park. In this regard, works were on at the 03 sites and were expected to be completed by April, June and August, 2023 respectively. The LG issued directions to prepare utilization plan for 800 MGD of treated water.

It was informed of the 90.34 trunk / peripheral sewer lines that were targeted to be desilted by June 2023, 32.58 Kms have been completed already and the remaining will be completed well within June, when the monsoon sets in. The LG directed for remaining 530 Kms of sewer lines (45 Km with 1 meter and above diameter and 485 Km with less than 1-meter diameter), to be completed by the end of this year, as mentioned in the press release.

The LG was informed that of the 44 major sub-drains falling into Najafgarh drain identified for trapping, 17 had already been trapped and the remaining will be trapped by October 2023. Similarly, of the 30 sub-drains falling into the Supplementary Drain, 13 drains had been trapped and the remaining will be trapped by October 2023.

