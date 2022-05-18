Delhi lieutenant governor Anil Baijal resigns citing personal reasons

In a shocking move, Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal submitted his resignation to President Ram Nath Kovind, on Wednesday.Baijal, who was appointed to the post in December 2016, earlier served as DDA vice-chairperson. He had also headed public sector companies including Prasar Bharati and Indian Airlines. Baijal had also served as secretary, Urban Development, from where he retired in 2006.

The Jawaharlal Nehru Urban Renewal Mission, to improve infrastructure and basic services in urban areas, was spearheaded by him.He also served as a member of the Advisory Group for Integrated Development of Power, Coal, and Renewable Energy chaired by SP Prabhu, currently Minister of Railways.Baijal has served a long tenure of more than 5 years and 4 months. Baijal has been at loggerheads with Delhi CM Arvind Kejiriwal on a number of issues for a very long time.

