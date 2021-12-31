Delhi likely to receive first rain of 2022 on Jan 6

New Delhi, Dec 31 Delhi is likely to receive the first rainfall in 2022 on January 6, while a cold wave may prevail till January 3, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said in its latest forecast on Friday.

The IMD said that there will be a fall in the minimum temperatures by 2-4 degrees Celsius over most parts of Northwest and Central India in the next 24 hours, with no significant change.

The forecast is likely to further dip by 3-5 degrees Celsius thereafter.

Meanwhile, a cold wave- or a severe cold wave-like condition is also expected in Delhi's neighbouring states like Punjab, Rajasthan and Haryana until January 3, the weather department said.

"Dense fog in isolated pockets is very likely over Punjab, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in night/morning hours on December 31 and over East India on December 31, 2021 and January 1, 2022," it added.

As per IMD estimates, during a severe cold wave, the minimum temperature dips to 2 degrees Celsius or the departure from normal is more than 6.4 degrees Celsius.

Delhi on Friday woke up to a foggy morning with the minimum and maximum temperatures being recorded at 4 and 19 degrees Celsius, respectively.

The relative humidity at 8.30 a.m. was recorded at 91 per cent.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor