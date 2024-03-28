Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Court Reserves Order on ED’s Plea Seeking 7 Days Extension of Arvind Kejriwal’s Custody

Delhi's Rouse Avenue court reserved its order on Thursday, March 28, regarding the Enforcement Directorate's plea seeking a 7-day extension of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's custody remand in the excise liquor policy case.

During the court session, the ED presented a remand application, stating that they required further custody of Delhi CM Kejriwal for interrogation to confront him with other individuals. "Statements of some AAP Goa candidates are being recorded," the ED informed the court.

Representing the ED, ASG SV Raju mentioned that although Kejriwal's statements had been recorded, he provided evasive replies and was deliberately not cooperating. "Apart from his personal involvement, as the AAP convenor, the funds were used in the AAP Goa campaign, and there are many statements regarding this," the ED informed the court.

The ED further informed the court that Arvind Kejriwal had not disclosed the passwords, hindering access to digital data. "He says he will speak to his lawyers and then decide whether the passwords will be given. If he does not, we will have to break open the passwords," stated the ED in the Rouse Avenue Court.

ASG SV Raju emphasized before the Rouse Avenue court that Arvind Kejriwal did not disclose the passwords during custody, resulting in the lack of access to digital data.

"Mr Kejriwal conceded that he is ready to cooperate and he has no objection to being in custody. We told the court that we oppose the grounds on which remand is being sought. The court will grant remand custody now that he has conceded before the court," said Arvind Kejriwal's lawyer, Ramesh Gupta.

