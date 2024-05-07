Delhi Liquor Policy Case: Delhi Court Extends CM Arvind Kejriwal's Judicial Custody Till May 20

A Delhi Court on Tuesday, May 5, extended Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's judicial custody (JC) till May 20in the money laundering case connected to the liquor policy scam.

The Rouse Avenue Court's Special judge Kaveri Baweja passed the order on Tuesday, on the expiry of his judicial custody in the ED case. Meanwhile, hearing in Supreme Court on the issue of granting interim bail to Kejriwal is currently underway.

Kejriwal was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on the night of March 21. Earlier on April 10, the Delhi High Court dismissed Kejriwal's plea challenging his ED arrest. After probe agency present proofs and AAP's own candidate stating that Kejriwal was given money for Goa elections.

The Delhi Chief Minister has challenged the said order of the Delhi High Court order in the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court is hearing his plea today.