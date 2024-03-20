Delhi Liquor Policy Case: HC Sets Hearing for April 22 for Arvind Kejriwal's Plea Against ED Summons

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday, March 20, requested the Enforcement Directorate (ED) to respond to a plea filed by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal challenging multiple summons issued to him by the probe agency in the Delhi Liquor Policy case. The court has scheduled the next hearing for April 22.

Kejriwal had filed a petition in the High Court on Tuesday, challenging all summons issued to him by the Central Probe agency in the Delhi excise liquor policy case.

On Monday, the ED named Kejriwal for the first time in an official statement about the scam. Referring to BRS leader K Kavitha, whom the ED arrested last week in connection with the scam, the probe agency said in its statement that Kavitha, with others, canspired with the top of AAP, including Delhi CMArvind Kejriwal and Manish Sisodia, for getting favours in the Delhi excise policy and implementation.

ED says - we will reply and we oppose it on maintainability grounds.

Last week, the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate of Rouse Avenue Court granted bail to Arvind Kejriwal on two complaints filed by ED for non-compliance with summons issued by the agency. During the hearing, Kejriwal appeared physically before the court.

According to the ED, the agency wants to record Kejriwal's statement in the case on issues like the formulation of policy, meetings held before it was finalized, and allegations of bribery.