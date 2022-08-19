Delhi Liquor Policy Row: CBI Raids Dy CM Manish Sisodia's Home

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday began search operations at various locations across the country, including properties linked to Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia. The raids came in connection with the row over Delhi Excise Policy 2021 -22.

The CBI is here. They are welcome. We are extremely honest, and determined to make the future of millions of children. It is very unfortunate that those who do good work in our country are harassed like this. That is why our country has not yet become number one," Sisodia tweeted in Hindi. Reacting to the development, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal said the CBI raid at his junior colleague’s house was the result of their good performance which is being appreciated globally. He said there were CBI raids before and nothing will come this time as well.