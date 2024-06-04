Delhi Lok Sabha Results 2024: BJP Activists Mock AAP's Somnath Bharti Who Had Challenged To Shave His Head if BJP Retained Power (Watch)

BJP workers pretended to shave a man's head outside Atal Adarsh Balika Vidyalaya in Delhi's Gole Market as the party led in the New Delhi Lok Sabha seat. This act was in response to AAP's New Delhi seat candidate, Somnath Bharti, who had recently vowed to shave his head if the BJP retained power at the Centre. The poll trends indicate a decisive lead for the NDA, with the BJP ahead in all seven seats in Delhi.

VIDEO | BJP workers imitate to shave the head of a man outside Atal Adarsh Balika Vidyalaya in Delhi's Gole Market as party leads from New Delhi Lok Sabha seat.



— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) June 4, 2024

Recently, Somnath Bharti, the AAP's candidate for the New Delhi seat, declared he would cut off his head if the BJP continued to hold power at the federal level.

"I will shave off my head if Modi becomes PM for the third time. Mark my word! All exit polls will be proven wrong on 4th June and Modi ji will not become prime minister for the third time. In Delhi, all seven seats will go to India ALLIANCE," Bharti posted on X on Saturday.

"I will shave off my head if Modi becomes PM for the third time.



All exit polls will be proven wrong on 4th June and Modi ji will not become prime minister for the third time.



In Delhi, all seven seats will go to India ALLIANCE.



— Adv. Somnath Bharti: इंसानियत से बड़ा कुछ नहीं! (@attorneybharti) June 1, 2024

The AAP leader is running against Bansuri Swaraj of the BJP in the New Delhi constituency. Ms. Swaraj, the daughter of the late Union Minister Sushma Swaraj, is making her first appearance in an election.