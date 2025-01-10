Delhi-Lucknow Highway Accident Video: Dense Fog Causes Multi-Vehicle Collision Near Bahadurgarh Station in Hapur

Several vehicles collided on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway near the Bahadurgarh station area in Hapur on Friday morning, January 10, due to poor visibility caused by dense fog. Reportedly, several people sustained minor injuries in the incident.

A video shared by the news agency ANI shows at least six vehicles ramped into each other with their bonnets due to low visibility. In a clip, it can also be seen a car hit another vehicle from the left-hand side, with its bumper crashing into another vehicle.

#WATCH | Hapur, UP: Several vehicles collide due to dense fog on the Delhi-Lucknow Highway near the Bahadurgarh station area.



Source: Hapur Police pic.twitter.com/kNWKvTCTZD — ANI (@ANI) January 10, 2025

Meanwhile, citizens in Delhi-NCR woke up with a shivering cold wave and a thick layer of fog surrounding the National Capital. Several trains and flights were delayed. Airports including Palam, Amritsar, Agra, Allahabad, Hindon, Gwalior, Kanpur and Kushinagar reported zero visibility.

Also Read | Telangana Road Accident: 4 Killed 17 Injured In Tyre Burst On Suryapet-Khammam Highway (Watch Video).

At least 150 flights and over 26 express trains were delayed due to a thick layer of fog. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the minimum temperature in Delhi will be 6 degrees, while the maximum will be 20 degrees Celsius.