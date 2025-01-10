Telangana Road Accident: 4 Killed 17 Injured In Tyre Burst On Suryapet-Khammam Highway (Watch Video)

In a tragic road accident on the Suryapet-Khammam highway in Telangana's Suryapet district, a private travel bus en route from Odisha to Hyderabad collided with a parked lorry. The crash, reportedly caused by a tyre burst, claimed the lives of four individuals, including two women, on the spot.

Telangana: A road accident occurred in Suryapet district when a private travel bus collided with a parked lorry on the Suryapet-Khammam highway. Four people, including two women, died on the spot, and 17 others were injured. The bus was traveling from Odisha to Hyderabad. The… pic.twitter.com/0IH5sJk5zW — IANS (@ians_india) January 10, 2025

Seventeen others sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals. Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the accident while ensuring medical aid for the injured.The death toll is feared to rise further as several others have sustained critical injuries in the mishap. All the deceased labourers are reportedly from Odisha.

According to sources, the accident occurred when the bus was en route to Hyderabad from Odisha. Local authorities promptly initiated relief operations, with the injured being transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment. An investigation is underway to ascertain the precise cause of the collision, informed sources.