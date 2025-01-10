Telangana Road Accident: 4 Killed 17 Injured In Tyre Burst On Suryapet-Khammam Highway (Watch Video)

By Lokmat English Desk | Published: January 10, 2025 10:56 AM

In a tragic road accident on the Suryapet-Khammam highway in Telangana's Suryapet district, a private travel bus en route ...

In a tragic road accident on the Suryapet-Khammam highway in Telangana's Suryapet district, a private travel bus en route from Odisha to Hyderabad collided with a parked lorry. The crash, reportedly caused by a tyre burst, claimed the lives of four individuals, including two women, on the spot. 

Seventeen others sustained injuries and were rushed to nearby hospitals. Authorities are investigating the exact cause of the accident while ensuring medical aid for the injured.The death toll is feared to rise further as several others have sustained critical injuries in the mishap. All the deceased labourers are reportedly from Odisha. 

According to sources, the accident occurred when the bus was en route to Hyderabad from Odisha. Local authorities promptly initiated relief operations, with the injured being transported to nearby medical facilities for treatment. An investigation is underway to ascertain the precise cause of the collision, informed sources.

Tags :road accidentTyre BusttelanganaSuryapet-Khammam HighwayAccident News