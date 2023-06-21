Delhi luxury hotel files complaint against guest, staffers for non-payment of Rs 50L dues

New Delhi, June 21 The Delhi Police have registered an FIR based on a complaint lodged by the Roseate House, a five-star hotel in Aerocity, that it incurred a loss of over Rs 50 lakhs due to an alleged collusion between a guests and certain staff members, who allowed the person to stay for nearly two years without making any payment.

A officer from the IGI Airport police station a probe has been launched into the allegation.

"We have collected the documents, which are being verified by the investigating officer," he added.

According to the FIR, the accused guest Ankush Dutta, had checked in on May 30, 2019, and booked a room for a night. However, he kept on extending his stay till January 22, 2021 and did not pay any money.

The FIR says that Prem Prakash, head of the Front Office Department of the hotel, who was authorised to decide on the room rates and had access to the hotel computer system to track dues of all guests, allowed Dutta to violate the norms.

According to the FIR, it is alleged that Prem Prakash knowingly permitted Dutta's extended stay, disregarding hotel policies and norms.

The FIR further alleged that a criminal conspiracy was orchestrated by Dutta in collusion with certain identified and unidentified hotel staff members, including Prem Prakash.

"The objective of this conspiracy was to wrongfully obtain personal benefits and deprive the hotel of its rightful dues," it said.

The FIR further states that as part of this scheme, the implicated hotel staff manipulated the account records of Dutta in the hotel's Opera software system and engaged in activities such as forging, deleting, and adding entries, falsifying a substantial number of records related to his stay.

Additionally, the hotel management discovered that Dutta had issued three separate cheques, amounting to Rs 7 lakhs, Rs 10 lakhs, and Rs 20 lakhs, on different dates as payment.

However, the cheques bounced and the hotel staff, including Prakash, failed to promptly inform the management about this crucial development.

