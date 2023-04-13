Delhi: Main accused in Gokalpuri double murder case arrested

New Delhi [India], April 13 : Delhi Police have arrested the main accused of Gokalpuri double-murder case from Ghaziabad area, officials said on Thursday.

The accused identified as Ashish Bhargav (29) has been arrested for allegedly killing an elderly couple in Delhi's Gokulpuri area on Sunday, the police said.

According to the police, "He will be produced in Court today and brought on police remand for further investigation. Monika, the other accused is already on 4 days of police remand."

Meanwhile, the police are making efforts to apprehend Ashish Bhargav's friend, Vikas, who is also wanted in the case and is absconding.

Earlier on Sunday, an elderly couple was allegedly killed by their daughter-in-law and two of her associates in the Gokulpuri area, Delhi.

The elderly couple has been identified as Radheshyam Verma and his wife Veena.

One of the accused has been identified as Monica (daughter-in-law) and on March 11 she was arrested.

"The motive behind the murder is believed to be a dispute over property," officials had said.

The police were further investigating the case.

