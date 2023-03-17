Delhi: Man arrested, minor detained for robbing 55-year-old at Metro station

New Delhi [India], March 17 : A person was arrested and a juvenile detained for allegedly robbing a 55-year-old man's phone at Pratap Nagar Metro Station in the national capital, informed police.

The accused was identified as Ankur, the sleuths informed further.

"The victim was robbed of his mobile phone by two persons at Pratap Nagar Metro Station after choking him from behind. He was going to his home at Kishan Ganj from Pratap Nagar Metro station when the incident took place," a police officer said.

According to police, the accused has more than 10 cases of robbery and snatching registered at Gulabi Bagh, Sarai Rohilla, Moti Nagar and Karol Bagh police stations.

"A case vide FIR no 92/2023 under section 392/394/397/34 dated March 16, 2023 was registered for further action," the officer said.

Further investigation is underway.

Earlier, on March 9, a jewellery showroom owner sustained serious head injuries after a private security guard allegedly hit him with a hammer after committing a robbery, police said.

The accused guard, identified as Pawan Das, was arrested by New Friends Colony Police from the Khagaria district of Bihar.

The alleged incident took place at the New Friends Colony area of southeast Delhi on March 8.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the accused was in debt, officers said.

"The Showroom owner was seriously injured in the attack," he said, adding, "After committing the crime, the accused escaped to Bihar. We recovered all the stolen valuables".

