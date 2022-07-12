Delhi: Man attacks cops, arrested

New Delhi, July 12 Two Delhi Police personnel were injured on Tuesday while trying to nab a man who was chasing someone with a shaving blade allegedly to assault him, an official said.

The accused, identified as S.K. Masaraf, a resident of J.J. Colony Pappan Kalan, has been arrested.

The incident took place around 6.45 p.m. when Head Constables Jitender and Mukesh were patrolling in the Dwarka area of the city.

"They spotted one person running behind another person to assault him with a shaving blade. The alert patrolling staff then caught hold of him but in the process, the accused assaulted both the police personnel," Deputy Commissioner of Police M. Harsh Wardhan said.

Head Constable Jitender suffered an injury on his head while Head Constable Mukesh was stabbed on his hand.

"Head Constable Mukesh was discharged after treatment but Head Constable Jitender is still under treatment," the DCP said, adding his condition is stable.

