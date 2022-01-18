Delhi: Man attempts to rape student, drags her into bushes in JNU

A sensational case of an attempt to rape a student in JNU by dragging her into the bushes has come to light on Monday night. When the girl raised an alarm, the accused fled from the spot. While fleeing, the accused snatched the mobile of the girl student. The Vasant Kunj (North) police station has registered a case and started investigation. Till now there was no trace of the accused. After this incident, the security of JNU has been increased. At the same time, a case of molestation of another student has come to the fore in JNU.

South Western District DCP Gaurav Sharma had told that information was received from JNU at around 12:45 pm. Senior officials of the district reached the spot as soon as the information was received. The DCP said that on the night of January 17 and 18, around 11:45 pm, a student doing PhD from JNU was roaming around the campus near East Gate. At the same time a boy came on the bike and started molesting the girl student.

The accused tried to rape the girl by dragging her into the bushes. The girl started making noise. On raising the noise, the accused youth fled from the spot. According to police officials, the student has also said in her complaint that the accused took away her mobile. According to police officials, the accused was alone. Security at JNU has been beefed up. More than six teams are raiding many places in Delhi to find the accused. Police is also scanning the footage of the CCTV camera of JNU.