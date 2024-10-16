Delhi: Man Beaten to Death Over Rs 400 Liquor Dispute in Anand Vihar

Delhi (October 16, 2024): A man was beaten to death in the Anand Vihar area of Shahdara district following a dispute over Rs 400 for liquor, Delhi Police said, according to ANI.

The victim, identified as Nirala, was attacked with a brick by his friend, Ankit, leaving him unconscious at the scene. Nirala later succumbed to his injuries.

After the incident, Ankit admitted himself to a de-addiction centre to evade suspicion. However, after a thorough investigation, including a review of over 150 CCTV footages, he was arrested at the centre.

Delhi Police said that Ankit confessed to the crime and revealed he used the stolen money to purchase more alcohol.

(With inputs from agencies)