Delhi: Man commits suicide amid marital strife

New Delhi, Dec 20 A man going through marital strife allegedly hanged himself from a ceiling fan of his house in North Delhi's Lahori Gate area, said an official on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Ashif Mumtaj (40), a resident of Farashkhana near Lahori Gate area.

According to Sagar Singh Kalsi, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (north), on Monday an information was received regarding a man hanging from a fan following which a police team reached the spot.

"On reaching the spot, the police found a man hanging from a ceiling fan with the help of a white cloth. The caller was Wasim, the brother of Ashif who was passing through a marital discord," said the official.

"Ashif had got married about eight years ago and had two children. He runs a footwear shop at Wazirabad. On Monday, a family meeting was held which decided that the couple would live separately," said the official.

"A crime team is carrying on an inspection while legal proceedings under section 174 code of criminal procedure (CrPC) are underway," he said.

