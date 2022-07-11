Delhi man held for raping 2 minor girls

New Delhi, July 11 A 59-year-old man was arrested for allegedly raping two minor girls, Delhi Police said on Monday.

The accused was identified as Kalicharan, a resident of Model Town.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Northwest, Usha Rangnani said a PCR call was received regarding sexual assault on two minor girls on July 9 and a police team reached the spot.

At the spot, Cigarette Wala Bagh, Model Town, the two minor victims met the police team along with their mother.

"Both the girls were counselled. Statements were recorded. Medical examination of both the girls was conducted," DCP Rangnani said.

Accordingly, the police registered an FIR under sections 354 (outraging women's modesty), 376 AB (rape) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 6 and 10 of the POCSO Act and arrested the accused.

