Delhi: Man inside car stabbed to death by four robbers; one minor held

New Delhi [India], May 24 : One minor was held while three other accused are still on the run after a man was allegedly stabbed to death by four robbers inside his car in Jafrad, here in the national capital, informed the Delhi Police.

DCP northeast Joy Tirkey toldthat a PCR call was received on Tuesday morning at 5:31 am, wherein it was informed that a man lying in a car at Yamuna Vihar Road, Jafrabad, is bleeding profusely.

The police reached the spot and the victim was identified as Arjun (32). The UP resident was declared dead and had stab wounds on his neck.

The police started examining the CCTV footage, wherein it was found that the deceased was resting inside the car with the doors open. Suddenly, four boys walked past the car and tried to rob the deceased. They entered into a scuffle and stabbed the victim. All four victims are also seen running from the spot as per the visuals.

The FSL team and crime team have been summoned. The van is a taxi from a company in Gurugram, Haryana.

Out of the four accused, one is a minor (16) and has been apprehended by the police. Other three have been identified but are absconding, the police said.

The police said that efforts are being made to nab the remaining accused and further investigation is underway in the case.

