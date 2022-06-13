Delhi: Man kills wife after she refused to cook

New Delhi, June 13 A 28-year-old woman was stabbed to death by her husband in south Delhi on Monday after the former refused to cook for him, an official said on Monday.

The accused, identified as Dharmender (25), was addicted to alcohol and worked as a cleaner in a restaurant and his wife, identified as Renu, worked as a house maid at Freedom Fighter Enclave.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Benita Mary Jaiker said a PCR call was received around 11.30 a.m. from Harizan Basti, Neb Sarai regarding a woman being stabbed by her husband after which the police staff rushed to the spot. As the police reached there, they found that the woman had already been taken to Madan Mohan hospital by the locals. Accordingly, the staff reached the hospital where the injured woman was found declared brought dead by the doctors. Subsequently, the police registered a case under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the Indian Penal Code and initiated an investigation.

During preliminary enquiry it was learnt that the couple used to quarrel a lot on petty issues and the man used to constantly demand money from his wife for liquor.

"She didn't cook last evening and in the morning at about 7 a.m., she left for her work without telling him. The husband got infuriated and bought one knife from a nearby shop," the DCP said.

When the woman came back at about 11 a.m., they again had heated arguments and she again refused to cook for him. So the accused took the knife and stabbed his wife several times outside a Jhuggi in the same compound and ran away from there.

The accused is still at large and raids are being conducted to nab him, the official added.

