Delhi man kills wife, daughter before committing suicide, son critical

New Delhi, May 16 In a shocking incident, a DMRC maintenance supervisor, who was under heavy financial burden, allegedly murdered his wife and six-year-old daughter with a knife before taking his own life by hanging in the Shahdara area here.

The man also attempted to kill his 13-year-old son, who is now fighting for his life in a hospital.

The deceased were identified as Sushil, 43, his wife Anuradha, 43, and their daughter. The family resided in Shahdara's Jyoti Colony.

The sources said that all three victims were slit using a kitchen knife, which was found at the crime scene.

Deputy Commissioner of Police, Shahdara, Rohit Meena said that as per preliminary investigation from the documents received at the spot, Sushil had mortgaged jewellery, taken loans and was under financial burden.

He said that Sushil's phone has been sent for forensic analysis, and further facts will be revealed with bank account and forensic analysis.

However, sources said that the accused had searched online for information on tying knots just before the gruesome act.

At the crime scene, authorities discovered the bodies of the three victims, while forensic teams are examining the area for further evidence.

Police said that Sushil was working as maintenance supervisor in Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) at East Vinod Nagar depot.

According to police, a police control room call was received at 12.04 p.m. in which the caller said that his colleague, Sushil didn't come for work on Tuesday and when he called him, Sushil was crying and told him that he had killed everyone.

Acting on the call, a police team rushed to the spot, where they found three bodies.

"Sushil was found hanging while Anuradha and her daughter had stab injuries and were dead on the spot. Sushil's 13-year-old son also suffered a knife injury and was rushed to a hospital," said a senior police official.

As per sources, in Sushil's house, on the second floor of the building, police also found a dog, who was locked on the stairs going to the terrace.

"When police broke through the house, the boy, who was lying beside her sister was still breathing and he was rushed to GTB hospital for the treatment where doctors said that he had chances of survival. The boy had placed a bedsheet on his neck and it had somehow saved him as it caused less loss of blood," said the sources.

The Forensic Science Laboratory teams are inspecting the crime scene.

