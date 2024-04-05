Delhi: Man kills wife, daughter before taking his own life

New Delhi, April 5 A 42-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and four-year-old daughter before committing suicide by hanging by a ceiling fan in Delhi’s Nihal Vihar area, police said. Their bodies were found by his son in the house, who was out for work and arrived on Friday morning.

The deceased are identified as Ajay, Teena (38) and their daughter Varsha. They are residents of Gali no 5, Nihal Vihar.

Sharing the details, police said that on Friday at 9:30 a.m., a Police Control Room (PCR) call regarding a suicide was received, following which a police team rushed to the spot.

Upon reaching the spot, Ajay was found hanging by the ceiling fan. He had blood on his body.

Bodies of Teena and Varsha were found lying on the bed, both had blood on them, indicating that they had been killed with a sharp weapon. The room's door was locked from the inside.

“The crime and forensic science teams have been summoned to the spot, and further investigation is underway. Ajay, who worked as a halwai, has a 22-year-old son named Kushal, who is an electrician. Kushal was away at work and found the bodies upon returning in the morning,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer) Jimmy Chiram.

The DCP said that prime facie, it appears that Ajay murdered his wife and daughter with a sharp object before taking his own life by hanging.

“A case under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code has been registered,” the DCP added.

