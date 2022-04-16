Delhi man kills wife, son in Geeta Colony

A 40-year-old man allegedly killed his wife and son for unknown reasons in Delhi's Geeta Colony, police said on Saturday.

The police said that the accused Sachin, who runs a grocery shop in the Geeta Colony area of Delhi, ran away from the house after committing the crime. However, he confessed his crime through a message on a family WhatsApp group.

Deputy Commissioner of Police of Shahdara, R Sathiyasundaram, said, "At around 3.40 pm today, the police received a PCR call from a woman who informed about the crime. A team of police Forensic Science Laboratory reached the spot immediately and recovered the bodies of two victims. The body of a 35-year-old woman was found on the bed while another body of her 15-year-old son was lying on the floor."

He further said, "The crime took place on the second floor of a house at Geeta Colony. The mother of the alleged accused informed us about the crime. The reasons behind the crime are yet to be ascertained. But the police are speculating that financial problem might be the reason behind the crime."

A case has been registered into the case and the police are trying to locate the alleged accused. Further investigation into the case is underway.

( With inputs from ANI )

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor