Delhi: Man strangulates woman to death for refusing unnatural sex, arrested

New Delhi [India], March 25 : Police arrested a man on Friday for having unnatural sex with a corpse after strangulating the victim to death in Delhi's Singhu village, said DCP Outer North Ravi Kumar Singh.

According to the police, the accused identified as Pervinder, worked as a daily wage labourer. He killed the victim after she refused to have unnatural sex.

He had met the victim on February 9 at a wine shop in Singhu village.

The accused offered the victim Rs 500 for having sex to him, to which the victim agreed and around 7 pm, the duo went to the rented accommodation of the accused at the Balmiki Mohalla.

After that, Pervinder first drank alcohol and then tried to have unnatural sex with the victim. As the victim opposed, Pervinder strangulated her with his gamchaa (towel). After confirming the victim's death, he had unnatural sex with the corpse, said the police.

Later, he covered the victim's body with a blanket and fled from the spot and switched off his mobile phone. From there, the accused went to Sonipat, Haryana and joined a cycle circus team.

After staying there for 12-15 days, he went to Ppat, Haryana and started working as a labourer. Two weeks later he went to Samalkha, Haryana and worked at the brick kiln.

In between, Pervinder also visited his native place Jhanti Kalan for borrowing some money from his friends but nobody gave him money. He returned Singhu village where he got arrested, said DCP (Outer North), Delhi, Ravi Kumar Singh confirmed the arrest.

