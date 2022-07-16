Delhi: Man survives after being shot on face, 4 held

New Delhi, July 16 A 36-year-old man was shot with a country made pistol on his head after which he sustained a bullet injury on his right eye, a Delhi Police official said on Saturday.

The incident took place in northwest Delhi's Jahangirpuri area on Friday after which the police apprehended four juveniles for the crime.

"A PCR call was received in PS Jahangir Puri regarding gunshot injury to a person namely Javed at about 05.15 pm on July 15," Deputy Commissioner of Police Usha Rangnani said.

She said that the injured man was immediately shifted to Babu Jagjeevan Ram Memorial Hospital and was later referred to a higher centre where his condition is presently said to be stable.

The injured man told the police that at about 4.45 p.m., when he was present near the park of H-3 Block , three minor boys known to him came there and out of them one boy fired a bullet on his face and all of them ran away. Accordingly, the police registered a case under section 307 (attempt to murder) and four juveniles allegedly responsible for the crime were apprehended.

"They disclosed that the victim had beaten the father of one of the apprehended minor boys around 7 months back and today they all came to take revenge from him," the DCP said.The police have recovered the weapon of offence a country made pistol.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor