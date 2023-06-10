Delhi: Massive fire breaks out in Ghazipur area
By ANI | Published: June 10, 2023 12:32 AM2023-06-10T00:32:06+5:302023-06-10T00:35:02+5:30
New Delhi [India], June 10 : A major fire broke out at a battery warehouse in the Ghazipur area of Delhi.
Six fire tenders were present at the spot to douse off the flames.
So far, no injury or causality has been reported.
A large number of batteries and tyres were kept on the ground floor in a two-storey godown, due to which the fire took a severe form.
More details are awaited.
