Delhi: Massive fire breaks out in Ghazipur area

New Delhi [India], June 10 : A major fire broke out at a battery warehouse in the Ghazipur area of Delhi.

Six fire tenders were present at the spot to douse off the flames.

So far, no injury or causality has been reported.

A large number of batteries and tyres were kept on the ground floor in a two-storey godown, due to which the fire took a severe form.

More details are awaited.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor