Delhi: Massive Fire Breaks Out in Income Tax Office, 10 Fire Tenders at the Spot

At least 10 fire engines were at the spot after a massive fire broke out in the Income Tax office located at IP Estate in Delhi on Tuesday afternoon, May 15. The ITO building was immediately evacuated by the officials.

Delhi fire services officials said, "We received a call at 3.07 pm, regarding a fire in the Income Tax CR building. We have rushed a total of 21 fire tenders. We have also informed the local police about the matter for further investigation and to maintain law and order."

Visuals From the Area:

#WATCH | Fire breaks out at CR building located at ITO in Delhi; 21 fire engines present at the spot pic.twitter.com/SDc3EqJnb0 — ANI (@ANI) May 14, 2024

More details are awaited, however, there are no reports of any casualties as yet.

Earlier, news agency PTI reported that more fire incidents were reported from Delhi, including one at a residential building following an explosion in two gas cylinders in south Delhi. The officials received a call at 5.16 AM regarding a fire in a residential building in the Shahpur Jat area, the report said.