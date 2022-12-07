Delhi MCD polls Results:AAP inches towards victory, Congress swept away

The Aam Aadmi Party is inching closer towards victory, having won 108 seats so far, results declared by the State Election Commission (SEC) for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) polls show. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), has gotten hold of 87 seats.According to Times Now reports, BJP wins 83 seats, AAP wins 100 seats and Congress 4 seats. According to India Today reports, BJP gains victory in 91 wards whereas AAP in 111 wards.

Sultana Abad of the AAP won the Jama Masjid ward, while the party's Sarika Chaudhary defeated Congress' Farhad Suri by a margin of 244 votes in the Daryaganj seat. The BJP's Alka Raghav emerged victorious in Laxmi Nagar by a margin of 3,819 votes, while the party's Rohini D candidate Smita also registered a win. The EVMs, with the mandate of 73,20,577 voters, will remain under tight vigil at 42 centres across the national capital. Both AAP and the BJP have exuded confidence that they will emerge victorious in the polls while the Congress is seeking to regain lost turf. Both the ruling BJP and AAP have put up 250 candidates each for the elections, while the Congress has 247 aspirants and Bahujan Samaj Party, has fielded 132 aspirants.