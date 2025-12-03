Delhi MCD Shalimar Bagh B Ward By-Election Result 2025: BJP Candidate Anita Jain Won by Over 10,000 Votes

BJP candidate Anita Jain won the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) by-election from the Shalimar Bagh B ward by 10,101 votes on Wednesday, December 3. She defeated Congress candidate Sarita Kumari. The Shalimar Bag ward number 56 is the Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta's home, as she was the councillor there before winning the Assembly polls and becoming CM. This ward is reserved for female candidates only.

The counting of votes for the MCD by-elections is still underway in 12 wards. As many as 54 candidates, including 26 women candidates, in were in fray in the key electoral battle.

This is the chance for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress to show their strength and to reclaim their lost ground in the capital. This will be the BJP's first electoral battle in Delhi after winning the assembly elections in February.

Out of 250 seats of MCD, the BJP have 116 seats, the AAP has 99 seats, the Indraprastha Vikas Party has secured 15, and the Congress occupies 8 seats.