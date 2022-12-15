Delhi: MCD to hold 1st meeting on January 6, Mayor face likely to be announced

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena on Thursday approved the proposal to convene the first meeting of the newly elected Corporation on Friday, January 6, 2023.

The move came as per the powers vested in the Lt Governor VK Saxena vide Section 73 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation Act, 1957.

The proposal to this effect, as per law, was moved by the Commissioner (MCD) on December 12.

Earlier as per reports, speculation of delay in the Delhi mayor's election made rounds. However, the Commissioner's file, approved by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, who is also Minister (Urban Development) and CM Arvind Kejriwal, was received in Raj Niwas on December 14 while LG Saxena accorded his approval on the same day, informed sources.

As per reports, the MCD chairperson, that is, the mayor of the corporation is likely to be announced in the meeting.

The high-stakes battle for control over the Delhi Municipal Corporation ended with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) winning 134 of the total 250 wards in the national capital's civic body polls, uprooting 15-year rule by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

As the Delhi State Election Commission announced the final results today, AAP won 134 wards while BJP came second with 104 wards. Congress managed to get 9 wards while three wards were bagged by Independents.

"Thanks to the people of Delhi for this grand victory and many congratulations to all. Now all of us together have to make Delhi clean and beautiful," tweeted AAP national convenor and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

( With inputs from ANI )

