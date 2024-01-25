Delhi Metro Announces Special Timings for Republic Day Celebrations

The Delhi Metro will commence services at 4 am on all its lines to facilitate the public to reach Kartavya Path for the Republic Day parade on January 26, DMRC officials said today.Services will be available at a headway of 30 minutes till 6 am and the regular timetable will be followed after that for the rest of the day, they said.

"People who will be in possession of bona fide e-invitation cards or e-tickets for attending the Republic Day ceremony will be issued coupons on production of government-issued identity cards at stations, which will be valid for exits from Central Secretariat and Udyog Bhawan stations only to reach Kartavya Path," a Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) statement said.

The same coupon will be valid for return journeys from these two stations.The officials further said passengers with invitation cards marked for enclosures 1 to 9 and V1 and V2 should deboard at Udyog Bhawan. Similarly, those (with invitation cards) marked for enclosures 10 to 24 and VN are advised to deboard at Central Secretariat. Regular announcements will also be made inside the trains to inform passengers about the same so that they deboard at the designated stations in order to reach their enclosures smoothly," the DMRC said.

Announcements in the trains will guide passengers to ensure a smooth journey to their designated enclosures, the statement said.Delhi Police have made extensive security arrangements for the safety and security of the 77,000 invitees expected at Kartavya Path to watch this year's parade. As many as 14,000 security personnel will be deployed in and around Kartavya Path where the parade will take place on January 26.