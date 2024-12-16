Delhi Metro Couple Kissing Video: Couple Caught Getting Intimate Inside Moving Train
By Lokmat English Desk | Published: December 16, 2024 05:14 PM2024-12-16T17:14:36+5:302024-12-16T17:15:45+5:30
Delhi Metro has once again made headlines, not for its efficient transportation service but due to a viral video ...
Delhi Metro has once again made headlines, not for its efficient transportation service but due to a viral video showing a couple engaging in public display of affection (PDA) inside a moving metro coach. The incident has sparked mixed reactions across social media platforms, with some criticizing the act while others defending it as a personal matter.
अश्लीलता का अड्डा, दिल्ली मेट्रो pic.twitter.com/KSB1W9WyST— Priya singh (@priyarajputlive) December 16, 2024
The video, captured by a fellow passenger, shows the couple kissing while seated inside a Delhi Metro train. The footage quickly circulated on platforms like Instagram and Twitter, drawing significant attention and sparking a debate on public decorum and personal freedom.Open in app