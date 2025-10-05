Delhi Metro Fight Viral Video: Two Men Exchange Blows Inside Train After Heated Argument

The Delhi Metro is always in the news for onboard fights between passengers overa seat or any other matter. This time, a fight broke out between two men after a heated argument turned physical. Both began kicking and punching each other before other passengers tried to intervene and calm the situation.

In the 23-second viral clip, the two men are seen pushing each other before the verbal altercation escalates. One of them suddenly kicks the other, causing him to fall to the floor. Passengers nearby rush to separate them as the brawl intensifies.

Delhi Metro mein aapka swagat hai pic.twitter.com/tvAY1Dz5nI — Amitabh Chaudhary (@MithilaWaala) October 5, 2025

Even after being pulled apart, the two continued shouting at each other and tried to charge again, but were restrained by other commuters.

Incidents of physical altercations in the Delhi Metro occur frequently. In August, a similar fight broke out between two women after a heated exchange while seated. One of the women reportedly pulled the other’s hair and assaulted her before other passengers intervened to end the chaos.