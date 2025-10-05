Mumbai Metro Line 3 Mahalaxmi Station: First Look of Underground Aqua Line Station Near Racecourse (See Pics)

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation Limited (MMRCL) has shared pictures of the Mahalaxmi Metro Station on Mumbai Metro Line 3, also known as the Aqua Line. The design of the station features modern interiors with aesthetic marble walls, stainless-steel seating, and grills that give it a sleek, polished look.

Also Read | Mumbai Metro Line 7 Update: Passengers Deboarded at Akurli Station Due To Technical Glitch.

The pictures shared by MMRCL show a spacious concourse area and wide platforms designed for smooth passenger movement and comfortable seating. The station is equipped with digital signboards, escalators, and other modern amenities for commuters.

Mahalaxmi Metro Station – Your New Connection Hub! 🌉

Seamless travel on Metro Line- 3 with instant links to:



🚊 Western Railway – Nearby Mahalaxmi Suburban Railway Station

🚝 Monorail – quick transfer for wider city reach

✨ Nearby landmarks: Mahalaxmi Racecourse 🏇 & Haji Ali… pic.twitter.com/k3DKPLklYv — MumbaiMetro3 (@MumbaiMetro3) October 4, 2025

While sharing the pictures, Mumbai Metro 3 stated that the Mahalaxmi Metro Station will serve as a crucial interchange, connecting the Western Railway’s Mahalaxmi local station and the Monorail. However, the Mahalaxmi local train station is located approximately one kilometre from the newly inaugurated Metro Line 3 station.

Additionally, the Mahalaxmi Racecourse is located close to the metro station, allowing passengers travelling from the suburbs to reach the venue directly via the Aqua Line. The Haji Ali Dargah is also situated around one kilometre away from the station.