Mumbai Metro Line 7 Update: Passengers Deboarded at Akurli Station Due To Technical Glitch

Mumbai Metro services faced significant disruptions today , with technical issues affecting two major lines, causing inconvenience to hundreds of passengers during peak hours. The first incident was reported on the Mumbai Metro Aqua Line 3, which connects key areas across the city. A technical issue caused a delay in the afternoon, disrupting service on the crucial corridor. This affected the daily commute of numerous passengers relying on the line for travel to and from major commercial and residential hubs.

After #MumbaiMetro Line 3 brief glitch, Mumbai Metro Line 7, also known as the Red Line, from #Dahisar to #Gundavali, stopped at Akurli Metro Station in Kandivali due to a technical issue. According to reports, all passengers were asked to disembark from the train. pic.twitter.com/v02jhxxvoy — LMS ✏️ (@Lalmohmmad) October 3, 2025

Hours after this incident, another technical problem hit the Mumbai Metro Line 7, also known as the Red Line, near the Akurli Metro Station in Kandivali. The train came to a halt due to an unspecified mechanical fault, prompting metro authorities to ask all passengers to disembark for safety reasons by staff, following standard safety procedures.The incident has once again raised concerns about the reliability of Mumbai’s new Metro systems.