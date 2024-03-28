Delhi Metro Holi Viral Video: Three Arrested for Shooting 'Obscene' Reels In Metro

An incident captured on video showing two women applying Holi colors to each other inside a Delhi metro coach with the popular Bollywood song 'Ang Laga De' playing in the background. has drawn attention on social media. Following this, three individuals identified as Vineeta, Preeti, and Piyush, were arrested for engaging in lewd behavior on the streets of Delhi Metro and Noida.

The police have filed a First Information Report (FIR) under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 279, 290, 294, 336, and 337. Additionally, a fine of approximately Rs 80,000 has been levied against one of the individuals for their scooter.

Earlier, DMRC said in a statement that it is investigating the authenticity of the video. "On first impression, the authenticity of the video shot inside the metro also appears doubtful," the DMRC said, raising the possibility of deepfake technology being used.

"Through numerous campaigns and commuter awareness drives, we have tried to educate passengers about refraining from making reels or engaging in any activity that inconveniences fellow commuters," the statement further said. The Noida Traffic Police also fined the Two Women for violations related to riding without a helmet and triple riding. The two girls can be seen seating behind a man who is riding a bike. The girls are interestingly facing each other. It just so happens that the background music is the same tune that was utilised in the controversial "metro video" that was allegedly shot on the Delhi Metro. The two girls can also be seen colouring each other in the video as the bike travels down the road. For the violations, the women were fined Rs 33,000.