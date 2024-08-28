Delhi Metro Launches Special Drive to Curb Unlawful Entry into Women’s Coaches, Fines 32 on First Day

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has initiated a special drive to curb the unlawful entry of male passengers into women’s coaches on weekdays. On its first day, the initiative led to 32 passengers being fined, according to officials. The drive, which commenced on Tuesday, will be implemented across all metro lines.

As part of this drive, the DMRC has established 10 flying squads composed of personnel from the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Delhi Metro Rail Police (DMRP), and DMRC. These squads will be stationed across all metro lines, according to DMRC Principal Executive Director Anuj Dayal.

"The squads will keep a strict vigil on unauthorised entry of male passengers into the women coaches by conducting surprise checks through the day to ensure that women commuters feel safe and comfortable while travelling in the metro," Dayal said.

According to Dayal, individuals who violate the rules, disobey instructions from the flying squads, or refuse to pay the Rs 250 fine will be removed from the train and handed over to the Delhi Metro Rail Police. On the first day of the drive, 32 male passengers were fined Rs 250 each under the Delhi Metro Act, and 108 were counseled and removed from women’s coaches. The DMRC has conducted similar initiatives in the past. Women commuters are encouraged to report any incidents of misbehavior or unauthorized entry into women’s coaches to the DMRC’s 24X7 helpline at 155370.

The DMRC had booked 1,906 male passengers for entering women coaches between January and June this year, earlier data showed.

