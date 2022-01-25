Delhi Metro launches special train to commemorate 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav'

As part of the ongoing 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav-celebrating 75 years of India's Independence', Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on Tuesday launched a specially decorated metro at Yamuna Bank Metro Station on the Blue Line.

The train was inducted into passenger services immediately after the launch.

As per the DMRC, the exterior of this eight-coach special train has been exclusively wrapped and decorated with collage of photographs and slogans depicting the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements in the last 75 years signifying the spirit of 'Aatmnirbhar Bharat'.

"The train has been symbolically launched on the occasion of Republic Day Celebrations to spread the idea of nationalism and unity amongst the general public. This special train will continue to remain in service throughout the commemorative period of 'AzadiKaAmritMahotsav'," they informed in a press release.

DMRC has been organising a host of activities to commemorate the 'AzadikaAmritMahotsav - 75 years of India's independence' (AKAM) celebrations since last year.

In July 2021, DMRC kick-started its AKAM commemorative activities from the Lal Quila Metro station on the Violet Line in the form of an Exhibition to bring out the significance of the historic venue from where the Prime Minister addresses the nation on every Independence Day ie 15th August, the DMRC said.

"In addition, spaces such as event corners, display panels inside and outside prominent Metro stations across the network, digital screens at stations and inside trains are also being utilized regularly to disseminate theme-based interesting messages on 'AKAM' celebrations. This includes trivia on major events of Indian independence, inspirational quotes of renowned leaders from India, journey of the evolving India in different sectors, cultural diaspora etc," DMRC's release read.

The DMRC also informed that from time to time, online and on-ground activities like Cyclothon, children workshop, quiz and drawing competitions etc are also being organised by DMRC to create awareness regarding the use of public transport, non-motorised transport, environmental benefits and also revisiting the history of independent India through such activities.



