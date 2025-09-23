Delhi Metro Tragedy: Woman Falls or Jumps From Supreme Court Station; Investigation Underway

A woman was rushed to the hospital after falling or possibly jumping from the platform at the Supreme Court Metro Station in central Delhi.The woman, whose identity is yet to be disclosed, was immediately attended to by medical teams and taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Her current condition is being closely monitored, and authorities have assured the public that updates will be shared shortly.Delhi Police have initiated an investigation to determine the exact circumstances surrounding the incident.

A similar incident was reported last month as well after a 55-year-old woman died after she allegedly jumped in front of a train at Seelampur Metro station. The incident occurred around 1:25 pm when the woman, who was travelling towards Rithala, leapt onto the tracks as a train entered the station. According to police, security personnel immediately rushed to the spot and pulled her out from beneath the train. She was found unconscious at the time of rescue.The Delhi Metro control room subsequently called an ambulance and informed the Delhi Metro Rail Police unit at Shastri Park.