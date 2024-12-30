Delhi Metro Update: DMRC Restricts Exit From Rajiv Chowk Metro Station on New Year’s Eve, Check Timing and Other Details for December 31

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced crowd control measures for New Year’s Eve, including restrictions at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station. Starting at 9:00 PM on December 31, passengers will not be allowed to exit the station. However, they will still be able to enter the station until the departure of the last train of the evening.

NEW YEAR EVE UPDATE



As advised by the police authorities, to ensure public safety and manage crowds on New Year’s Eve (31st December 2024), EXIT from Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will NOT be allowed from 9:00 PM onwards. However, entry of passengers will be allowed until the… — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) December 30, 2024

The advisory from DMRC also said that from 8:00 PM onwards, the DMRC mobile app will stop issuing QR tickets for passengers traveling to Rajiv Chowk. The decision is aimed at ensuring public safety and managing large crowds expected at the station and nearby areas.

While these measures are in place at Rajiv Chowk, metro services across the rest of the network will continue to run on the regular schedule. Passengers are advised to plan their journeys ahead of time during this period.

Traffic Advisory for Connaught Place Area

Delhi Police have announced special traffic arrangements for New Year’s Eve. Starting at 9:00 PM on December 31, the police will impose temporary traffic regulations to manage the large crowds expected at popular destinations like Connaught Place, Hauz Khas, and nearby shopping areas.

According to reports, traffic personnel will be deployed across the city, with heightened security measures in place. Special focus will be given to markets, malls, and major celebration spots to ensure the safety of revelers.