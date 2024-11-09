Delhi Metro Update: DMRC to Operate Additional Trains for Passengers Returning After Chhath Puja – Check Dates and Timings Here

New Delhi (November 8, 2024): The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced that it will operate additional trains in the early morning hours from November 9 to 11, 2024, to accommodate passengers returning to Delhi-NCR after Chhath Puja.

In a tweet, DMRC said that the special services will be available for those arriving at New Delhi and Anand Vihar railway stations. Metro trains will begin service at 5:15 AM from New Delhi Metro Station (Yellow Line) and at 5:30 AM from Anand Vihar ISBT Metro Station, earlier than the usual starting times of 5:45 AM and 6:04 AM, respectively. To ensure a smooth and convenient journey, DMRC has also confirmed that interchange facilities will be available at all major interchange stations across the network.

To serve passengers returning to Delhi-NCR after Chhath Pooja, Delhi Metro is operating additional trains in early morning hours from 09th to 11th November 2024 specially to provide connectivity to passengers arriving at New Delhi and Anand Vihar railway stations.



Metro train… — Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (@OfficialDMRC) November 9, 2024

"To serve passengers returning to Delhi-NCR after Chhath Pooja, Delhi Metro is operating additional trains in early morning hours from 09th to 11th November 2024 specially to provide connectivity to passengers arriving at New Delhi and Anand Vihar railway stations. Metro train services are commencing at 0515 Hrs from New Delhi metro station (Yellow Line) and at 0530 Hrs from Anand Vihar ISBT Metro Station instead of usual services at 0545 hrs and 0604 hrs respectively. To ensure a smooth and convenient journey, interchange facilities are available at all major interchange stations across the network," the DMRC wrote on X.