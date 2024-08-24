Delhi Metro Update: Train Services on Red Line Delayed Due to Technical Snag

Train services between Shahdara and Dilshad Garden got delayed due to a technical snag in the Red Line on Saturday morning, Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) said. The Red Line connects Rithala in Delhi to New Bus Adda in Ghaziabad, Uttar Pradesh.

Red Line Update



"Delay in services between Shahdara and Dilshad Garden. Normal service on all other lines," DMRC said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).