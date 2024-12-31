Delhi Metro Updates for New Year’s Eve: DMRC Announces Revised Timings at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, Check Details Here

As Delhi residents gear up to celebrate the New Year, the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has issued updates for travelers using the metro system on Dec. 31. Gates 5 and 6 at Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will remain closed throughout the day. All other gates will operate as usual, allowing commuters to access the station. DMRC announced the measure after consulting with police officials, citing public safety concerns.

In a post on the social media platform X, DMRC clarified the decision and updated earlier guidelines. “As per the latest instructions received from police authorities, Rajiv Chowk Metro Station will remain open for passengers till the end of services tonight, except Gate Nos. 5 and 6,” the statement read. This revised the previous announcement that the station would close entirely at 8 p.m.

Additional restrictions will apply starting at 8 p.m. Passengers heading to Rajiv Chowk will not be able to purchase tokens or travel passes through the DMRC mobile app. Travelers are advised to plan their journeys accordingly.

DMRC reported the discovery of a cable theft incident on the Blue Line. The theft of signaling cables between the Kirti Nagar and Moti Nagar stations on Dec. 5 caused significant disruptions to metro operations. Authorities are investigating the incident.

DMRC urged commuters to stay updated on further announcements through official channels and to cooperate with safety measures during New Year’s Eve celebrations.