Delhi Metro’s New Line Could Ease Daily Commute from Gurugram to Dwarka

The Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation (HMRTC) recently received a proposal from the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) on August 11 to link the Yashobhumi Metro station on the Airport line with Iffco Chowk station in Gurugram, according to officials familiar with the matter. If cleared, this project will ease travel for thousands of passengers commuting between Gurugram, west Delhi, IGI Airport, and other parts of the capital. DMRC has suggested preparing a detailed project report (DPR) for the proposed line from Yashobhoomi Dwarka Sector 25 to Iffco Chowk via Tau Devi Lal Park in Gurugram’s Sector 22.

As outlined in the DMRC proposal, the new extension would enable seamless travel between Gurugram and New Delhi through IGI Airport’s Terminal 3, while also benefiting commuters heading to Dwarka Sector 21 on the Delhi Metro Blue Line. The proposed line, spanning 11 kilometres, will connect Yashobhumi on the airport corridor with Iffco Chowk. Importantly, the route will intersect with the upcoming Gurugram Metro extension near Sector 23, replacing the earlier planned connection at Palam Vihar. A senior HMRTC official noted that final approval rests with the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, with discussions scheduled during the September 15 board meeting.

The idea of extending the Metro between Gurugram and Dwarka is not new. The project was first introduced in 2014 but has largely stayed confined to paperwork despite multiple feasibility studies. DMRC had prepared a DPR in 2015 recommending the Blue Line extension from Dwarka Sector 21 to Iffco Chowk, but the plan could not materialize due to challenges related to alignment, construction mode, and operational complexities. These obstacles stalled the execution, leaving the vital project in limbo even after significant groundwork was undertaken.

A similar initiative was revived in 2016, aiming to extend connectivity from Iffco Chowk to Dwarka Sector 21 and further link Old Gurugram, but the proposal again failed to gain momentum due to feasibility concerns. Meanwhile, the Haryana government has already approved another DPR for a metro line between Palam Vihar in Gurugram and Dwarka Sector 21. Estimated at ₹1,891 crore, this 8.4-km stretch will feature seven elevated stations. However, despite state approval, the project is still pending clearance from the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, delaying its execution.