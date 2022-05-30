Delhi minister Satyendar Jain Arrested by ED in Hawala case

The Enforcement Directorate on Monday arrested Delhi government minister Satyendar Jain in a case connected to hawala transactions related to a Kolkata-based company as per a News 18 report. He is one of the seven cabinet ministers in the Government of Delhi led by Arvind Kejriwal. His portfolio includes Health & Family Welfare, Industries, Home, Power, Water, Urban Development and Irrigation & flood Control.

He is currently in his third term as Delhi Health Minister. In his First tenure he served as Health & Family welfare, Gurudwara Elections and Industries Minister from 28 December 2013 to 14 February 2014 and, In his Second tenure he served as Health & Family Welfare, Industries, Home, PWD, Power, Water, Transport, Urban Development and Irrigation & Flood Control from 14 February to 13 February 2020 in the previous AAP Governments.Jain is an architect by profession. In 2022 Enforcement Department seized Attached almost 4.5 crore property.