Delhi Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj meets CM Kejriwal in Tihar

New Delhi, April 24 Delhi Minister and AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj on Wednesday met incarcerated Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in Tihar prison.

The meeting between the two took place within the confines of the prison's 'Jangla Mulakat' room, a space partitioned by a glass wall with intercom facilities on both sides, said the prison sources.

“I met the CM through the Mulakati Jangla (Glass barrier). We spoke about many things which can't be discussed publicly,” said Bharadwaj, after meeting CM Kejriwal.

Earlier, on April 15, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann visited the Tihar Jail in Delhi on Monday to meet his counterpart, Arvind Kejriwal.

CM Kejriwal, who was arrested on March 21 by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in the alleged excise scam, is lodged in Tihar’s Jail No-2.

The jailed Delhi CM has provided a list of six individuals who can meet him in the jail.

