Delhi Minister Sirsa orders study on ‘smog-eating’ coating on roads

New Delhi, Sep 21 The Delhi government will conduct a focused study on ‘smog‑eating’ photocatalytic coatings that can be applied on roads, concrete and tiles to reduce NO2 and harmful hydrocarbons, Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said on Sunday.

In a recent order, Sirsa directed the Environment Department to work on an action plan to strengthen the city’s protective shield against air pollution through technology-driven interventions and scientific validation.

“Delhi will evaluate and adopt the best of proven photocatalytic technologies, prioritising safety, sustainability and measurable impact to deliver cleaner air faster,” said Sirsa.

“Delhi’s fight against pollution is personal — for every child, every senior, every worker — and we are putting simple, safe, science-based tools on the ground, measuring results openly, and scaling up quickly wherever families can feel the difference in the air they breathe,” he said.

Sirsa informed that the Environment Department will lead this work in simple, accountable steps: selecting a reputed scientific partner within 30 days, running field trials on real city stretches, sharing monthly progress, and delivering a final report within six months of the MoU.

The study will focus on safety, sustainability and value for money, while mapping credible suppliers so Delhi can scale fast if results are strong.

“If the study confirms that these ‘smog‑eating’ surfaces are effective and cost‑efficient, the Department will move a Cabinet proposal for rapid, citywide deployment at priority locations such as busy corridors, markets and public spaces to deliver visible, people-first gains in air quality,” the Minister added.

The Environment Department has been empowered to include any practical terms needed to ensure smooth execution and timely outcomes, keeping citizens at the centre of every decision, he said.

The Minister further informed that the Innovators’ Challenge has emerged as a strong engine for people-powered solutions. “From day one, this administration has backed innovation to find real, on-ground answers to pollution — backed by science, tested on our streets, and scaled for people,” said Sirsa.

He noted that the Challenge has drawn students, startups and experts in large numbers, with the Environment Department shortlisting ideas for rapid pilots and evaluation. “Bring your best ideas — Delhi will test them, fund what works, and take it citywide so every family can breathe easier,” he added.

