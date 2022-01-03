Delhi: More than Rs 1 crore collected as fine for flouting COVID norms on Sunday

Amid the continuous rise of Omicron cases in the national Capital, the Delhi government has collected a fine of more than Rs 1 crore from those violating COVID-19 protocols on Sunday, informed the Delhi government.

"A total of 5,066 cases of violation were identified by Delhi government's enforcement agency on January 2 in which a fine of 1,00,15,300 has been imposed on the violators and 45 FIRs were filled," says Delhi government officials.

Most of the cases have been reported from North Delhi (735) and Central Delhi (647).

On January 1, the Delhi Government's enforcement agency had collected a fine of around Rs 99 lakh from the violators.

With 3,194 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, Delhi on Sunday witnessed its highest single-day spike since May 20, 2021.

As per a bulletin issued by the state health department on Sunday, the positivity rate in the national Capital has gone up to 4.59 per cent. The positivity rate is highest since May 20, 2021.

The cumulative tally of COVID-19 cases in the city now stands at 14,54,121. There are 8,397 active cases in the state, out of which 4,759 patients are home isolated.

( With inputs from ANI )

